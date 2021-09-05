Pahiatua firefighter's Gold Star award well deserved

Assistant area manager Nigel Hall presents Tony Belcher with his Fire Service Gold Star award.

Long service was rewarded at a ceremony at Pahiatua Fire Station recently. Tony Belcher received his Gold Star 25 Years Service award and Kent Daysh received a 14-year long service good conduct medal.

Of Tony Belcher's 25 years service with Pahiatua Fire Brigade, 19 years were at 100 per cent attendance. Of the other six years, only six practices were missed.

"The 25 years have been an honour and a privilege to be part of the brigade, it's such an amazing organisation," said Tony. " I've enjoyed doing team competitions, vehicle team competitions (where we cut out cars) and driving competitions. I've won national driving competitions.

"The local brigade has competitions, I'm involved in those. It's a really good family, you spend a lot of time there, it's a real family-orientated group, we have such awesome people at the moment.

"The brigade is just getting stronger and stronger as the years have gone on. We're always looking for more volunteers, we have three spaces available at the moment.

"Over 25 years, I've seen nearly half the brigade change. We've got a young lady from Farm Source doing her basics next month (if Covid co-operates.) She is the first female firefighter in Pahiatua. It's really cool to have her join and get involved.

"We have the fastest turnout time in our region. After 2.5 minutes, the first fire truck is driving out the door. That's incredible for a volunteer brigade.

"Everybody's bought in to the brigade. When you join, its a thing you get involved in, you're fully committed. You don't think 'I've got to turn up next week' it's one of those things you self-drive to help the community - that's why we're there.

"We're all in the same boat, we're stronger together, we're so united as a brigade, it's incredible. Anything we can do to give our community - that little bit of comfort, that they have somebody they can call on any time, it gives them security in town - that's our goal.

"Especially with our ambulance out of town at the moment, which doesn't help. It's based in Woodville until they build the new station here. We're not sure when that's going to happen.

"The brigade itself is family driven, so it's tight-knit together, it's what brings us there. We can have working bees and we'll have a barbecue after. We'll have practices and then barbecues.

"It's about socialising together and spending time together. There's lots of young families in the brigade with 15-18 young kids. It's great to see young families as part of the brigade. They want to come down - it's a social event.

"The commitment and the proudness I have of the brigade is second to none. I think the community is pretty lucky with the support they've got from the brigade.

"We have an awesome brigade for our community. They turn out any time, all the time and to the highest standards. The boys who are training, they do everything to such a high standard - they're professional.

"Even when things are down and out, the guys step up and make people feel comfortable. I'm proud to be part of it, to be honest. I'm proud to have done 25 years with the brigade, its an honour to be part of it.

"Gary Nation is one person I'll never forget. He was an icon to the town. This great man who ran the brigade and did 50 years - he gave us all an inspiration to be part of it.

"I enjoy it, I'd never trade it for anything. It's the best 25 years I've had," he said.