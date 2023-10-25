Pahīatua School's entry in a previous year's Pahīatua Christmas Parade. Photo / Steve Carle

Ingrid de Graaf, like many people, looks forward to the Pahīatua Christmas event every year.

She loves the buzz of excitement around the town which tells her Christmas is on the way.

She says it’s something that brings the whole town out and many local businesses really get into it.

Ingrid, along with the rest of the committee in Explore Pahīatua, is hoping to build on the success of last year’s twilight Christmas event, following the same format this year.

The 2022 event was a change from previous years, which included a market and Christmas parade.

“It had always been a midday parade,” Ingrid says, but the market “fizzled out”.

She says the change seemed to work, bringing a lot more people to town, since they didn’t have to deal with a clash with other events, such as Saturday sports.

The committee behind Explore Christmas is hoping to make it even bigger this year and is encouraging local businesses and organisations to get in on the parade.

Ingrid says the parade is usually “pretty big” and there are prizes for best commercial and best non-commercial floats, as well as a prize for highly commended.

She says after some community feedback, the committee has had a lot of discussion around safety this year and is asking those putting trucks in the float to not include trailers.

Lollies are to be handed out, rather than thrown out and the committee is keen to ensure they promote the message about safety during the parade.

The parade is timed to start around 4pm and everything else will continue until around 8pm.

There will be a market, entertainment, stall holders, food trucks and Elf Land – a children’s entertainment area which will include an obstacle course, soft play and face painting.

There are also plans to have a treasure dig, with a prize given to each child who participates.

Ingrid says there will also be a live band and she believes they will be well-received.

To add to the festivities, local businesses are invited to register and decorate their windows for Christmas, with prizes going to those judged the best.

Registrations for the window competition will close on November 26.

Explore Christmas will be on December 2. Those wanting to register a float for the Christmas parade need to contact Explore Pahīatua.