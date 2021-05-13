Pacific Rugby Players CEO steps down

As the chief executive of Pacific Rugby Players, the rugby world listened when Aayden Clarke spoke from his Napier base. Photo / Paul Taylor

By RNZ

Aayden Clarke has stepped down as Chief Executive of Pacific Rugby Players after five years at the helm.

The former Hawke's Bay Magpies player said during his time in charge PRP "has shifted from being seen as a players' union to having a strategic role in Pacific island rugby and contributing to the big table and helping to shape the future of Super Rugby."

The organisation, which represents the collective welfare of current and emerging professional Pacific island rugby players, also played a key role in securing support from World and New Zealand Rugby for two Pasifika teams to join an expanded Super Rugby competition from next year.

In an article posted on the Pacific Rugby Players website, Clarke said he was also proud of many smaller successes along the way, which have benefitted players and Pacific rugby.

"While the Pasifika Super Rugby teams are a highlight, so is seeing the Pacific sevens teams winning big matches, and watching the likes of Manu Samoa, Ikale Tahi and the Flying Fijians take on top level teams and sticking it to them - such as when Fiji beat France 21-14, in Paris in 2018," he said.

"Knowing what happens behind the scenes and the lack of the resources these nations contend with, and then seeing them perform well is really satisfying - as is supporting the players and making sure everything is in place so they can play."

Of Ngāti Kahungunu descent, Clarke said the role had taught him a lot about "diplomacy, and the power of maintaining good working relationships".

He also paid tribute to the role of Pacific Rugby Players Chair Hale T-Pole and fellow founding members Seilala Mapusua and Deacon Manu in helping to establish the former Pacific Islands Players Association in 2013.

"I have such huge gratitude towards these guys…you know, sometimes people asked why a Māori boy was leading a Pacific island organisation - not often but it did come up occasionally.

"I always saw it as a positive - I could approach the unions from a neutral perspective, which worked for me…but whenever I needed advice or guidance, particularly around Pacific cultural values, Hale, Seilala and Deacon were there to offer it. I am very grateful."

Clarke was also proud of Pacific Rugby Players' role in helping to strengthen rugby governance in the region and working with organisations such as New Zealand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade to enhance the women's programme in Fiji.