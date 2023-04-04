Dannevirke and Te Kawa Colts rugby teams after a festival of rugby.

Champagne rugby was on display at Dannevirke’s Rugby Park on Saturday, April 1, when Dannevire Sports Club Colts played Te Kawa in a pre-season game.

In perfect weather with the surface better than its been for years over 70 points were registered and 12 tries were scored in a match which showed great skills, determination, and fitness for so early in the season.

Te Kawa had a slight edge in combinations and fitness but the Dannevirke side showed enormous commitment and talent playing together for the first time.

The game was played in four 20-minute quarters as both coaches tried out different combinations amongst their 20+ strong squads. Dannevirke coach Caleb Shuker should be pleased with the hit-out because he has plenty of talent to mould and the determination to channel.

Halfback Germaine Mancer shows the form that got him into the Manawatu reps last year.

Te Kawa scored twice from a lineout drive and a loose kick-through to take the early lead at 14-0 but Dannevirke came back with a try due to a forward drive making it 14-5 after the first quarter. As the second quarter started, a good try to halfback Germaine Mancer after a drive by prop Emery Boyden, lessened the deficit to 14-10 but Te Kawa scored just before halftime to extend its lead to 19-10.

Swinging the ball wide in the third quarter Te Kawa struck quickly, wingers scoring in both corners to go 31-10 up but Malcolm Johnson crashed over to take the score to 31-15 only for Te Kawa to retrieve a kick through under the posts. 38-15 after the third quarter.

Dannevirke was first to score in the last quarter after a lineout in the corner gave William Hopkins a deserved try for his hard work. Caleb Johnson converted from the sideline but that was the last of its scoring as Te Kawa ran in two more tries to take its total to 50-22.

Colts rugby in Manawatu has six Colts teams that will play a round-robin twice starting April 29 with the final on July 15.

Dannevirke Sports Club cannot field a senior side this year due to retirements and players leaving the district. That leaves the Colts to fly the flag for Dannevirke Sports Club with the hope they may gain enough experience to come back up a grade in 2024.



