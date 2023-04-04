Local carrier Murdoch Transport was one of the 120 trucks at Tui Brewery.

Now an iconic event, Tui Truck Stop Show & Shine was held at Tui Brewery on Sunday, April 26, with over 120 shiny big rigs descending on the small town of Mangatainoka. The much-anticipated event was certainly the place to be.

Truck drivers, owners, and enthusiasts travelled from as far away as Taupō for the annual event, which is seen as a major highlight on the New Zealand trucking calendar.

Organiser Jesse Robinson says: “The Toki Truck Stop Show & Shine is one of our most-loved events at the Brewery. The drivers and owners put so much effort into making their trucks look fantastic, and the displays really are impressive. Despite the rain, we had over 500 people come through the gates, including families and truckies from all over the North Island.”

Winner of the Star of the Show award, for the second year running, was Graeme Skou with his Kenworth W924 Truck. Furthest Travelled went to Sean Helena and Antony Burling, who travelled down from Taupō for the event, and the People’s Choice award, which was voted for on the day, went to Paul Jonkman from Beale with his Scania 6205.