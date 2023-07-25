Chris P welcomed 12 members to St Mark’s Church in Takapau at 11am. She also welcomed Carol B, a new member.

One of our junior members was present and she showed the cup she won at the National Conference in Timaru. We were also shown the bracelet she made.

H. Knight won the third-place prize with the felted slippers she entered at the National Conference.

We were given an update on the preparations by D. Tidswell for our 100th birthday celebrations in May 2024. A great deal of work has been done already.

D. Tidswell read out the junior report. At their last meeting, they went on a mystery trip to Waipawa where they visited the Central Hawke’s Bay Museum and saw the display of the Waipukurau Hospital. They finished the day with fish and chips.

We were visited by Jenny Schaw, who told us about the work done by Cancer Support. Jenny picked up the goods we donated for Cancer Support - 22 items, including home baking, biscuits and other goods.

It was L. Koppen’s birthday this month, and we sang Happy Birthday to her. She was given a spray.

M. Taylor won the raffle.

The federation newsletter was passed, informing us about the social day on August 10. The three Women’s Institutes in CHB gather once a year to have a shared meeting. This time it is in Waipawa at the Senior Citizens Hall, hosted by the Wakarara WI.

Competitions:

Small Bloom: first V. Banks, second H. Knight, third M. Drummond.

Large Bloom: first M. Hobson, second M. Drummond, third H. Knight.

Shrub: first H. Knight, second M. Drummond, third M. Hobson.

Cooking: first M. Drummond, second H. Knight.

Craft: first H. Knight, second H. Wiley.