Artist Ray Sievert with his work, on exhibit at Artmosphere Gallery.

Tucked away in the small rural hub of Ōtāne is a not-so-secret creative hub: Otane Arts & Crafts.

The historic Ōtāne School House is home to groups encompassing art, patchwork and embroidery, wool and fibre, papercraft, mosaic and garden groups.

This month the Art Group is taking it on tour - putting on an exhibition titled Brushstrokes at Artmosphere Gallery on SH2, Waipawa.

Nine of the Art Group’s 10 members are exhibiting: Donna Dahm, Bettina Ellis, Lorraine Simmonds, Ray Sievert, Karen Pallesen, Alison Hume, Aileen Duckett, Lynda Pepping and Tony Hunt.

Although members have a variety of painting styles and experience - some being well-known names - they are drawn together by their love of art, and painting in particular.

“Pink Road to Shambala” by Karen Pallesen.

The theme for this exhibition is brushstrokes, because: “Artists begin by setting out their chosen colours on a palette. The magic happens when the brushstrokes begin.”

The group says they hope visitors find some magic in their paintings.

Artist Aileen Duckett, right, at the opening night of Brushstrokes.

Brushstrokes will be on display from June 17 – June 29.

The Artmosphere Gallery is open Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays 10am-4pm.