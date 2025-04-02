A scene from a previous year's Osmanthus Gardens Lantern Festival at Cornwall Park. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hastings’ beloved Osmanthus Gardens Lantern Festival returns to Cornwall Park from April 6 to April 13, transforming the gardens into a glowing wonderland.

During the week-long celebration, each evening from 6pm to 9pm visitors will have the opportunity to stroll through illuminated pathways, marvel at sparkling grass and be captivated by the beauty of traditional Chinese silk and large lotus lanterns floating on the garden’s lake.

This year’s festival celebrates Hastings’ deep ties with Guilin, in China, and features a special art exhibition with over 125 paintings from young artists in Chinese cities, as well as works by renowned artists and the Peasant Farmers Painting Group from Shaanxi.

Musical performances include Guzheng performer Jia Ling and talented local musicians Elizabeth Guo on keyboard and the violinist Olivia Kee.

With food trucks on-site and koha entry, this edition is supported by sponsors including Tūpore Infrastructure, Pope Electrical, Green by Nature, HongKeLong Asian Food Store, and Quest Hastings.