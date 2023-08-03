Orthopaedic theatre named in honour of senior veterinarian Stuart Badger

Dr Stuart Badger's family attended the opening of the operating theatre that bears his name.

Friday, July 7 was a special day for Vet Services Hawkes Bay as the Stuart Badger Orthopaedic Theatre was officially opened and used for the first time.

The new surgical theatre is named in honour of senior veterinarian Dr Stuart Badger, who passed away peacefully after a short battle with cancer in 2022.

Stuart dedicated over 30 years of his career to Vet Services, providing veterinary care and services to animals and their owners across Hawke’s Bay.

Stuart had a special interest in canine reproduction and was the only veterinarian in the lower North Island freezing dog semen and doing artificial insemination work, including importing and exporting semen to improve the genetics of specialty breed dogs in New Zealand.

The Vet Services Napier orthopaedic team operating in the newly opened Stuart Badger Orthopaedic Theatre.

He was also an incredibly talented surgeon, particularly in orthopaedics. Stuart was a patient mentor to many younger veterinarians, and passed his passion for difficult orthopaedics and canine reproduction on to a talented bunch who hope to continue his legacy for many years to come.

Vet Services Napier was honoured to have the Badger family on-site to officiate the opening and see the theatre all set up before our Napier orthopaedic team - Sharne, Mary-Jane and Tegen - scrubbed in for a partial tarsal arthrodesis.

Dr Sharne Boys of Vet Services Hawke’s Bay says she felt a huge amount of emotion at the opening, sharing that it was “such an honour and privilege to have worked alongside such a brilliant and talented veterinarian”. She said she looks forward to being part of the team who will carry Stuart’s legacy on for the next 30 years at Vet Services.

The public are invited to view the Stuart Badger Orthopaedic Theatre and tour behind the scenes of Vet Services Napier’s new facilities at the Crossing Development on Taradale Road this September when they hold an official open day - more details on this will come soon.