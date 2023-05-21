The bridge is down to one lane, so drivers have to wait either side until the lane clears. Photo / Leanne Warr

Work to repair a bridge on State Highway 2 is expected to start next month.

The rail overbridge at Ōringi, approximately eight kilometres from Dannevirke, was damaged in late March when a truck collided with it.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency manager for Manawatū-Whanganui, Rob Service, said up to 15 metres of concrete barrier on the side of the northbound lane was severely damaged in the crash.

Service said the bridge was structurally sound and had been assessed as safe to travel across but has been down to a single lane and under temporary traffic management since the incident.

Waka Kotahi’s main priority was getting that section of the highway back open to two lanes as soon as possible.

A new steel rail had been designed and built and the agency was working with KiwiRail on the requirements to operate safely within the rail corridor so the required permit could be granted, Service said.

“The safety of all road users is an absolute priority,” he said.

“We know delays are frustrating and we really appreciate the patience and understanding of everyone who will be using the road while temporary traffic management is in place.”

Waka Kotahi was also continuing to work to determine the best options available for a longer-term solution.