Origin Air: New airline for Hawke's Bay offering Hamilton, Nelson, Palmerston North routes

Originair will be operating flights to and from Hawke's Bay from September 17. Photo / Supplied

New Zealand airline Originair is coming to Hawke's Bay Airport and will add flights to and from Nelson, Hamilton and Palmerston North.

The airline is based in Nelson and will begin offering flights to and from Hawke's Bay Airport from September 17.

It will add three new direct non-stop flights to and from Nelson, Palmerston North and Hamilton.

Direct flights will be available to Nelson on Friday and Sunday afternoons, to allow for weekend getaways and weekday services with brief stops in Palmerston North.

Originair will offer three weekday flights from Hawke's Bay to Hamilton and direct Palmerston North flights on some weekday mornings and afternoons.

Hawke's Bay Airport chief executive Stuart Ainslie said the timing "couldn't be better" with the new terminal having opened last week.

It will accommodate the increasing number of flights and Originair's ticketing counter.

"It's great to be opening our new terminal and have a new airline partner come onboard at the same time – this significantly steps up our breadth of services to Hawke's Bay and incoming travellers."

The addition of the new airline means locals can travel to the three cities in around an hour or less, when previously it could take several flights and on occasion, up to eight hours including stop overs to reach their destination.

"We're particularly excited that Originair flights will make getting to the top of the South Island even more accessible for families travelling on a budget," Ainslie said.