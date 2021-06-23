Orange treats for Dannevirke kids at their sports games

The kids from Ruahine School love their fruit treats at halftime. (Pic from Facebook)

Anna Clark sometimes gets recognised in the streets of Dannevirke, but it's not because she's a celebrity.

"Are you the orange lady?" she's often asked.

Clark has been supplying oranges to school sports teams for the past two years.

The idea began to form when she was buying oranges for her two children, who both play sports.

"I was in Shires and there were three people in front of me buying them."

She realised they were doing the same thing she was and the idea began to form.

"My kids are both into their sport."



Her daughter is a diabetic and Clark is very conscious of the need to keep her going.

"The parents and coaches have said to me: it's quite funny at halftime because the kids would [normally] float away, and they're trying to do a team talk and can't get them together, but now they have the oranges, the kids are there and they're in a bunch."

Shires Fruit sell her the oranges at cost price.

She had enough money in the bank to provide oranges through the season, but knew she wouldn't be able to keep doing that every week.

"I thought it was just a cool idea to establish a Facebook page just to advertise businesses and to get [them] to help our kids."

Clark uses a group chat so she can determine how many oranges are needed.

Each business that donates or helps gets its details posted on the page as a thank you.

She also had bags printed through StitchMe which include all the names of the sponsors.

Covid last year put the kibosh on the initiative, but Clark says it has taken off again this year.

Quite a few new businesses have come on board and the Lions Club has also donated.

"People are so generous around here," Clark says.

"The generosity is huge, you just need to ask.

"It's one of those things that is benefiting the kids, which is always good."