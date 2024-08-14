Kaumātua Jerry Hapuku next to Orange Sky's new Hawke's Bay laundry van. Photo / Orange Sky
The Hawke’s Bay arm of a service offering showers, laundry and conversation to the housing deprived has made its official debut.
Orange Sky Aotearoa’s laundry van - set to make the rounds around the region - was officially dubbed Piki, short for Piki Te Ora or “Uplift Life”, at a blessing held at Hastings Church on Wednesday after a public vote through social media decided the name.
James Pocock joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2021 and writes breaking news and features, with a focus on the environment, local government and post-cyclone issues in the region. He has a keen interest in finding the bigger picture in research and making it more accessible to audiences. He lives in Napier. james.pocock@nzme.co.nz