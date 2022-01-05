Voyager 2021 media awards
Hawkes Bay Today

Orange light just what the Fiesta of Lights needed as record crowds enjoy the show

3 minutes to read
Five-year-old Payton Alve, left, and 8-year-old Bianka Alve from Waipukurau enjoying one of many interactive light attractions at the Fiesta of Lights on New Year's Eve. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawkes Bay Today
By Maddisyn Jeffares

There were doubts beforehand, but the first My Vaccine Passport mandatory event to be held in Hawke's Bay has seen visitors descend in record numbers.

Fiesta of Lights Organiser Te Rangi Huata said he was

