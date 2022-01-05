Orange light just what the Fiesta of Lights needed as record crowds enjoy the show

Five-year-old Payton Alve, left, and 8-year-old Bianka Alve from Waipukurau enjoying one of many interactive light attractions at the Fiesta of Lights on New Year's Eve. Photo / Paul Taylor

There were doubts beforehand, but the first My Vaccine Passport mandatory event to be held in Hawke's Bay has seen visitors descend in record numbers.

Fiesta of Lights Organiser Te Rangi Huata said he was surprised at this year's turnout during the Government's orange traffic light setting, and had only turned a few people away.

Most outdoors Christmas and New Year's Eve events in Hawke's Bay that had walk-up crowds were put on hold and then eventually cancelled.

It meant the annual light festival held at the Tomoana Showgrounds was one of the only events left standing.

Huata said he was worried people may not show due to the enforcement of vaccine passes.

"However people clearly voted with their feet, and turned up in large numbers."

From the December 19 to Wednesday there had also been only two days of rain, when numbers dropped, he said.

New Year's Eve was the fiesta's biggest night, the only commercial fireworks display in Hawke's Bay and one of three held in the North Island.

He said it could push them to the biggest turnout had in 23 years, but it wouldn't be certain until the final crowd comes through on Sunday, Huata said.

"People were happy to show their vaccine pass, they just wanted to go out with their friends and families again."

Because everyone who entered the Fiesta of Lights had to be vaccinated, Huata believes it made people feel that they were in a safe space - "as safe as a house", he said.

Gates are open 9pm to 11pm every night - there is a $7 entry fee and kids under three get in for free.