Oranga Tamariki stops home visits in Napier amid safety concerns after gang shootings

Oranga Tamariki has stopped home visits in Maraenui and Tamatea, Napier, after two recent gang shootings.

A man was rushed to hospital after a drive-by shooting in Tamatea on Tuesday night.

The following night, a man suffered non-life-threatening wounds after a shooting on Lister Cres, Maraenui, on Wednesday.

Oranga Tamariki East Coast regional manager Julie Tangaere said after discussions with police, staff have postponed home visits in the suburbs until further notice.

"Keeping children safe is at the heart of everything our social workers do, and we are working hard to make sure social workers and children are kept safe," she said.

"If urgent visits are required to ensure children are safe, Oranga Tamariki will work with police to make sure appropriate support is in place."

Tangaere said whanau will be asked to go to Oranga Tamariki offices for meetings until further notice.

Hawke's Bay Police acting area commander inspector Damin Ormsby said several people thought to be associated with those involved in recent offending have been arrested.

Police were unable to confirm the exact number of arrests.

Ormsby said gang tensions can be unnerving to members of the community.

"We're continuing to work with our local community partners and agencies to help ensure people are reassured and feel happy to go about their daily business."

He said investigations continue into the shootings and a strong police presence remains in the area.

"We would remind anyone who is concerned for their safety or that of anyone else, to please let police know," Ormsby added.