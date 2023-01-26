Opportunity to learn about Hastings world-leading sustainable substation opens

Unison Networks Windsor Substation in Hastings won the Low Carbon Future Award at the New Zealand Energy Excellence Awards. Now the community has the chance to learn more from the experts behind it. Photo / Supplied

Unison Networks Windsor Substation in Hastings won the Low Carbon Future Award at the New Zealand Energy Excellence Awards. Now the community has the chance to learn more from the experts behind it. Photo / Supplied

A chance to learn more about Hastings’ very own world-leading sustainable substation from the experts behind it will soon open up for the community.

Unison won the Low-Carbon Future Award at last year’s New Zealand Energy Excellence Awards for work on the Windsor Substation switchboard.

Windsor Substation was designed and rebuilt at the start of last year in a way that reduces carbon footprint and uses materials that are kind to the environment and people.

It has a 363 per cent reduction in carbon compared with a typical substation, it is solar energy powered and sends excess energy back to the grid, it captures and recycles water and is constructed using locally sourced, repurposed and environmentally friendly materials.

The substation is modular, which means it can be replicated across the network and is relocatable.

Now, Unison has invited the community to learn more about the project and how its design was influenced by the Living Building Challenge philosophy.

An invitation has gone out for a meeting on Thursday, February 9 at 5.30pm at the Harriers Hall next to the Windsor Substation on Sylvan Road, Parkvale.

The Living Building Challenge framework is an international certification recognising sustainable and regenerative buildings that are self-sufficient, remain within the resource limits of their site, and give back more than they take.

The Windsor Substation will be the first substation in the world to be certified under the framework if it can achieve certification.

Jaun Park, chief operating officer of Unison Networks, said it was an exciting opportunity to showcase the award-winning substation design.

“Unison’s vision is to lead a sustainable energy future that supports consumers’ changing energy needs while enabling our communities to prosper for generations to come,” Park said.

“Rebuilding Windsor Substation switchroom presented an opportunity for Unison to materialise our vision and showcase how modern substations can be safe and functional, as well as flexible, sustainable and beautiful.”

The free entry event will include presentations from Unison’s sustainability and risk manager Aryero Kothroulas, past project engineering lead Paul Humphreys,Tricia Love from Tricia Love Consultants and Charissa Snijders from Charissa Snijders Architect.

There will be opportunities for questions, along with a walking tour to explore the features of the building, should the weather permit.

The Windsor Substation services about 3500 residential and commercial accounts.