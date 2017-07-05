"The tax system is unfair and is being a huge burden, it has to be flattened out."

He said wage and salary earners paid too much tax while those with wealth exploited a tax loophole.

"If we do this 80 per cent of people will be better off and it will stop over-investment in property, improving housing affordability."

This would also boost savings and investment in local business and raise productivity and wages.

"We currently have a low wage economy on our hands, which is giving rise to these statistics that show social dysfunction."

Mr Morgan is also focusing on smarter immigration, as he believes the current Government has allowed immigration to decrease in quality but grow in volume.

"We need immigrants that will increase our living standards as at the moment economic immigration has collapsed, with low skilled immigrants being accepted."

He said the Government was focused on growing the country at any cost with increased immigrants and tourists.

"Everything is volume driven and it isn't a smart way to be. We need quality to drive productivity and the economy."

Mr Morgan addressed poverty and said the party wanted to introduce an unconditional basic income, which would give people the opportunity to reach their full potential.

"To address this issue we need $3 billion a year - and the area we could get this money from is the old people.

"Old people are getting huge amounts of money under the New Zealand Superannuation while people at the other end are struggling."

The party proposed to provide families with children under 3 with a $200 a week unconditional basic income, with additional support for the poorest families, he said.

"The current system leaves families stressed and we are moving to an era where people won't own their own house in New Zealand as prices continue to rise."

Mr Morgan also addressed education and said all preschoolers would have equal access to free, high-quality and full-time early childhood education.

Other policies looked at improving the environment and climate change, legalising, regulating and taxing cannabis, raising the drinking age to 20 and putting more power back in the hands of the voters.