The Opossum World museum has been a drawcard for visitors.

Championing the pesky possum has been part of Napier's make-up for the past four decades, but it's now time for destination Opossum World to close its doors.

Owners Lynette and Ian Jarvis took over the business six years ago, but with a new hip on the horizon and Covid in the midst, it's time to call it a day.

Although that's not quite the end of the story.

Lynette and Ian are starting a new chapter, moving the possum-wear side of the business to their Taradale-based home, which they hope to be up and running around the end of September to mid October.

The mini museum at the back of the store has been a drawcard for visitors and is complete with stuffed possums — including a quartet sitting on the roof of a Mini and singing a rendition of On The Road Again by Willy Nelson — native birds near a waterfall and accompanied by a selection of birdsong, plus a hunter's cabin. This is all being dismantled and moved to its new home at Ranui Farm Park in Central Hawke's Bay, with the last chance to visit on Friday, July 22 before 3pm.

Lynette says it's been a busy six years.

"It's a tourism business. During cruise ship season almost everyone would come in. There'd be wall-to-wall people."

Opossum World began its journey in a garage in Meeanee before moving to Awatoto, where it grew into a place for the public to see and learn about live possums. The business then relocated to the Marine Parade and began selling possum skins, hats and other clothing.

"I worked Saturdays for the previous owner for three months and during that time realised what a fantastic product possum and merino clothing are. When the owner told me he was going to shut down the business, I decided to take over, which meant the big move to the Hastings Street site."

Lynette, her husband and son took about two months to set up the existing store which was just a gutted shell when they took over. They hired staff to help out, with extra during the busy cruise ship season.

"I've loved talking and listening to the people. Making and selling possum products is such a good way to use a resource which is so readily available and such a pest."

Opossum World, which buys products from five or six companies and posts overseas, is offering a relocation sale before closing its doors on Monday, August 22.

Lynette is hoping to open her home shop at certain times and by appointment, plus offering product displays in group settings at lifestyle villages.

"I'm feeling pretty excited and positive about the transition. I love the product."

■ For more information phone 021 132 0148 or visit opossumworld@outlook.com