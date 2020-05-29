Down the road in Central Hawke's Bay, Lawrence Yule - recently promoted up the party list by the leader he backed in the coup vote, was hosting National MPs at the Chook and Filly Pub in Maraekakaho to hear from struggling Hawke's Bay farmers.
Disgruntled drought-weary farmers and Opposition National MPs? Peas in a pod.
There was no photographer lurking for Yule and co - that's what happens when media organisations choose where they send their resources. You follow the leader.
Ardern chose Napier from which to announced a significant recovery package for the arts.
Post Covid-19 economic recovery will become an election issue, there is no avoiding it.
Critics have already had the obligatory crack, opining that Labour hit the Covid-19 nail on the head with a sledgehammer. Australia took a less destructive economic approach, why didn't we, they said.
There are two problems with that argument, which led to it petering out.
a) These days, your average dyed in the Romney wool post-war Kiwi has a gastric reflux reaction to any suggestion we should be following the Aussies.
b) We'll never know if Labour shut the country/economy down too quickly because, while we can compare the approaches of various countries, there is no New Zealand baseline to compare it to - we just don't know.
The other question many voters are contemplating is whether they re-elect Ardern and co based on a term dominated by good leadership that wasn't necessarily political.