The Government could free us from the power companies, but it chooses not to - Nick Stewart

By Nick Stewart
Hawkes Bay Today·
5 mins to read

The Benmore Dam in the Waitaki Valley as Meridian Energy spilled water from the hydro lakes in January 2009. Photo / NZME

Opinion by Nick Stewart

THREE KEY FACTS

  • Four major NZ power providers posted collective profits of roughly $1 billion in 2024.
  • The Government owns 51% stakes in three of the companies.
  • Kāinga Ora received an exemption in 2023-24 from a rule that locks consumers into single-provider dependency.

There are three things on people’s minds currently: rates invoices, insurance premiums, and power prices.

They’re essential services for which consumers have little choice, and providers face little competitive pressure.

In the game of New Zealand’s energy market, the house always wins. Furthermore, the house is Government-owned,

