Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Opinion: Speak up about public transport

Leanne Warr
By
3 mins to read
An artist's impression of light rail in Wellington. Could this be an option for the Tararua District?

An artist's impression of light rail in Wellington. Could this be an option for the Tararua District?

OPINION

I saw that Horizons Regional Council is asking for people in the region to tell them where they go and how they get there, as it reviews public transport.

This is part of a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today