Hawkes Bay Today

Opinion: Losing the Stats NZ lottery - when form filling turns into a five-hour ordeal

James Pocock
By
3 mins to read
James Pocock and his flatmates spent over five hours in total answering questions after being randomly selected for a Stats NZ Household Economic Survey. Photo / Unsplash Scott Graham

OPINION:

Some of you may be dreading the thought of spending 20 minutes filling out the census this year.

But my three flatmates and I have already had five hours of our time taken

