Mangaone west catchment. Photo / Ana Swart

In the heart of Manawatū, a remarkable movement is taking shape – one that exemplifies the power of collective action in safeguarding our environment. From the east to the west of the region, farmer-led catchment groups are forging ahead to protect and enhance the health of our waterways. This concerted effort, brought to life through the Manawatū River Catchments Collective (MRCC), is a testament to the dedication and vision of its chair, Shelley Dew Hopkins, and the many farmers who have joined this cause.

Shelley Dew Hopkins, chair of the collective.

The MRCC emerged in late 2020, driven by a shared concern for the well-being of the Manawatū River and the increasing pressure on landowners to reduce sediment and nutrient flows into this vital water source. In response to these challenges, the MRCC united farmers and landowners under a common banner, setting a clear mission for itself: to balance profitable and sustainable farming practices with the preservation of a thriving, diverse ecosystem, all while fostering vibrant and interconnected communities.

Recognising the potential of collective strength, the MRCC quickly realised it could amplify its impact by establishing farmer-led catchment groups throughout the broader Manawatū catchment area. In a significant step forward, the MRCC secured funding from the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) for the 2021/22 period. This support allowed the MRCC to facilitate workshops and establish farmer-led groups spanning the mid and upper reaches of the Manawatū River catchment.

The creation of these farmer-led groups marks a pivotal moment in our ongoing efforts to protect and restore our waterways. These dedicated individuals are on the frontlines, implementing innovative practices, and embracing sustainable farming methods. They understand that the health of our waterways is not just a matter of ecological preservation but also the lifeblood of our communities and our regional identity.

The collaborative spirit of these catchment groups is inspiring. Farmers, often seen as stewards of the land, are now taking on the role of environmental champions, working hand in hand with local communities to address water-quality issues. They are not only investing in the sustainability of their own livelihoods but also in the future of Manawatū

As we witness the Manawatū River Catchments Collective and its farmer-led groups in action, it becomes clear that the protection of our waterways is not just a goal but a shared commitment. We applaud the vision and hard work of all those involved and look forward to a future where our rivers run clear, our farms thrive, and our communities flourish. The dedication of these farmers reminds us that when we come together, we can achieve remarkable things for the benefit of all.