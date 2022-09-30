Coastal erosion events in 2019 exposed kōiwi (human bones) and artefacts. Photo / NZME

KIA RITE - TIME TO ACT

In this Kia Rite column, Marei Apatu, Te Kaihautū of Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga shares stories from the discovery of a large kāinga revealed by coastal erosion.

The unrelenting battering of north-easterly high seas on the exposed sand dunes around Te Matau-a-Māui has caused and accelerated huge erosion.

This exposure will greatly increase with climate change and sea level rise, evidenced in the metres of sand dunes lost in recent decades.

Importantly though, these weather outcomes mean Tangaroa takes this evidence of our history back into the sea, sweeping knowledge of our cultural past away with it.

It is essential to note that this is not a renewable resource, and we risk losing a lot forever.

Along the eastern coastal environs there are numerous imperative cultural and spiritual sites, associated with periods of time and layers of whakapapa. These significant remnants connected to our whakapapa/ genealogy are rapidly disappearing.

One example of an at-risk area dates back to at least 1400AD, tucked on the inside of the bay at Te Matau-a-Māui.

Coastal erosion events in 2019 exposed kōiwi (human bones) and artifacts. This led the University of Otago's Faculty of Archaeology to gain official permission to execute an archaeological dig on the site in February 2020.

With support from the Department of Conservation and landowner, the Robertson family, Professor Richard Walters led his university team of 14 people, under the watch of tangata whenua, to complete their investigative assessment of this site.

Early indications suggest the site is a kāinga - a community that moved away and back according to seasonal changes, burying loved ones there.

A Science Wānanga was held so rangatahi could experience such an important cultural project. Photo / Supplied

The assessment report of this work is expected to be available shortly. It will provide an understanding of the approximately 600- to 700-year-old site, the types of food and natural resources that sustained village life there, and the kāinga living situation and trade that took place.

Samples of material including shells, bird and ika (fish) bones and various obsidian samples were taken back to the University of Otago for further analysis and carbon-dating. The bag contents were fully scrutinised to ensure no kōiwi or human remains were taken.

The kōiwi found have also been temporarily interned in a secure area. All material will be returned either to the Cape for reburial, put into storage, offered to the local museum, or any other viable situation for mātauranga knowledge purposes.

I was fortunate to be involved early on when tangata whenua whānau were invited to visit the site to see the archaeology team working.

We were able to organise a Science Wānanga for rangatahi to experience such an important cultural project. Seventeen rangatahi participated along with more than 40 mana whenua whānau. Through their participation in this significant cultural event, we met the goal of upholding and promoting Heretaunga values, kawa and tikanga practices.

The rangatahi noho marae hosted by Matahiwi Marae was themed "Kimihia te mea ngaro" (search for that which is hidden) / Archaeology and Climate Change.

This was the ninth Heretaunga rangatahi Science Wānanga facilitated by Te Manaaki Taiao and Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga in partnership with the University of Otago.

With sea level rise, storms and coastal erosion already affecting so many of our known and not yet known sites of cultural significance along the coast, collaborative projects and events like these are crucial to maintain our knowledge and links to the past.

It is important for rangatahi to acquire this cultural knowledge as the leaders, kaimahi and experts of the future.

Get in touch: climateaction@hbrc.govt.nz.