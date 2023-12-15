Bay Boxfit participants (coach) Adam Jones, Tyra Alexander, Renee and Portia Woodman, Tony Mansill (coach).

It’s been a very busy past few months for the Bams Boxing Club, trainers, fighters and supporters, training and travelling around to various tournaments.

Connor Anderson came up against some serious opposition in October when he competed in the annual Golden Gloves tournament in Tauranga.

Golden Gloves Champion Ashtar Rivizzi and Connor Anderson.

He had two very tough bouts, starting with a solid win which he had to work for to make the final.

He came up just short in the final against Ashtar Rivizzi who has only had one loss in 14 bouts.

A week later Anderson and the team made their way to Auckland to represent New Zealand in the Tri Nations against the number one Australian 71kg boxer Linkyn Macmillan.

Australian Champion Linkyn Macmillan and Connor Anderson.

Anderson fought his heart out as always and it was a very close decision going to Macmillan.

It was a great experience to fight someone of this calibre and Anderson has grown in confidence.

Now it is time for a few weeks’ break over the holiday period to give the body a well-deserved rest!

In NovemberBams Boxing had the team off to the Utu Toa Charity Fight night in Porirua with four boxers entered.

Utu Toa Charity Fight Night Participants from left: Sam and Adam Jones (coach), Kenton Simpson, Tyra Alexander, Tewai Hauraki, Anneka Voss, Tony Mansill (Coach), Connor Anderson.

Tyra Alexander, Anneka Voss, Tewai Hauraki, and Kenton Simpson, had all trained very hard for their fights and it showed on the night as they came away with four out of four wins!

This was a massive result and we are very proud of our team showcasing some great talent, really pushing our name out there.

After that tournament, Alexander was asked to back it up to fight the 46-test capped Black Fern rugby winger Renee Woodman-Wickliffe on the Bay Boxfit fight night in Mount Maunganui.

We accepted the fight and knew Alexander would be up for the big challenge ahead.

She dug deeply for a solid three 2-minute rounds in a tough battle, taking the deserved split decision victory!

We have had awesome results and efforts from our team at these last few tournaments, with big thanks to our coaching staff and supporters.

It is nearly time to have a few weeks off over the Christmas period and we are looking forward to what next year brings for our expanding team of Bams Boxing.



