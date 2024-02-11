Simon Hales was proud to be involved with Enhanced Taskforce Green. From left: Freedom Wolley, Tangiwai Martin, Jayne Tylee (Rural Support Trust), Simon, Mike Brock, and farmer Dave Kerr.

Simon Hales was proud to be involved with Enhanced Taskforce Green. From left: Freedom Wolley, Tangiwai Martin, Jayne Tylee (Rural Support Trust), Simon, Mike Brock, and farmer Dave Kerr.

Fourth-generation Weber sheep and beef farmer Simon Hales shares his experience of Cyclone Gabrielle and the 12 months that have followed.

In the 12 months leading up to February 2023 at Weber, we had experienced 2076mm of rain. Our usual annual rainfall is around 1050mm. So, if you were to ask me to sum up the previous 12 months in just one word, I’d definitely have gone with ‘wet’.

We had been aware of the warnings for Cyclone Gabrielle, the media had done a thorough job covering it. Even our trusted weather app, yr.no, was forecasting an unusual 165mm of rain on the 14th. However, what I hadn’t fully grasped was the extent of the damage this event would have on our farming businesses.

At first light, the view from the front of our house at Weber Village was deceptively normal. It was certainly claggy, and very wet. Looking over to the river gorge, water was streaming down the cliff face, but it was holding together.

At 9am I went to check the Weber Rd, Route 52 corner. The Akitio River was concerningly high, enough for me to shift some cattle to higher ground. By 9.40am Route 52 was underwater. I decided to return home, and wait out the storm.

A shot taken from a helicopter overlooking the flood damage. Photo / Tararua District Council

In the hours and days following, confronting reports from across the East Coast were of incomprehensible damage and loss. In the Tararua District, it was obvious that our land, farming businesses and roads had borne the brunt of the cyclone.

In those early days, it was truly heartening to witness first-hand the remarkable efforts people made to help, especially those who weren’t part of the affected communities.

The initial efforts of volunteers, council, Rural Support Trust and Enhanced Taskforce Green, which I was proud to be involved with, played a crucial role in helping numerous properties get back on their feet.

For us on farm, carrying out our daily ewe shifts involved a one-hour round trip by road since most of our internal access had been completely wiped out. This issue was a common theme for farmers in our area.

I know for many, continued challenges around access due to ongoing rain and winter conditions were not only physically challenging but took a huge mental toll. Regaining access was a key part of farmers taking back control of their operations.

Many agreed the Rural Support Trust Expo at the Dannevirke Showgrounds in November was a hugely positive way to wrap up 2023. I’d just like farmers to remember Rural Support Trust are only a phone call away if you need them, 0800 787 254

Heading into 2024, there’s plenty left to do and in the current farming cycle working out how to fund repairs is daunting. Farmers in our area still have a lot ahead of them, and many are still hurting.

Lamb prices are poor and that’s added another layer to the strain on farming businesses. Thankfully El Nino has not so far delivered the ‘big dry’ we were all expecting in the Tararua District. Fortunately, ensuring our animals are well-fed hasn’t been a concern for us so far.

If there’s one takeaway from the past 12 months for me, it’s the resilience and strength of the people in our district. We’ve shown that although for many there is still much work ahead, we’re here for each other, ready to support one another through this enormous challenge.