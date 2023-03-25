Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Opinion: Buckle up your rainbow coloured belt, here come the Tamakis

Craig Cooper
By
4 mins to read
Brian Tamaki, at the March 25 protest day in Auckland. Photo / Dean Purcell

Brian Tamaki, at the March 25 protest day in Auckland. Photo / Dean Purcell

There was a new cocktail being served on Auckland’s K Rd on Saturday night - the Bloody Hairy.

It’s named after British activist Posie Parker, who had tomato juice thrown in her hair on Saturday.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today