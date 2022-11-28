Rhonda Browne is happy to be able to give something back the community where her career started. Photo / Supplied

Rhonda Browne is happy to be able to give something back the community where her career started. Photo / Supplied

Rhonda Browne, ex-Havelock North, returns to her roots for a week of singing workshops and concerts, an exciting musical offering for all operatic lovers.

Browne has been based in London since 2004 and has performed in all parts of the UK.

Her full-operatic roles include Erda in Das Rheingold, Filipyevna in Eugene Onegin, and Witch in Hansel and Gretel to name but a few.

She has received outstanding reviews for her performances.

Her concert engagements include Elgar, Mahler, Wagner, Bach, Vivaldi’s Gloria, Mozart’s Missa Brevis and, of course, Handel’s Messiah (the latter a staged production).





Browne’s local programme is “exciting her as much as Covent Garden”, she said.

“I am so happy to be able to give something back to our own community, where I began my career and got so much support and expert tuition. Havelock North and Hawke’s Bay have produced so much musical talent over the years — it is the birthplace for so many performers.”

With accompaniment from Sue Melville, another talented former Havelock North local, Rhonda will take a masterclass workshop at 6.30pm at St Columba’s on Thursday, December 1, and on Friday, December 2 at Havelock North Intermediate.

On Saturday, December 3, she will be performing at St Columba’s at 2pm alongside Dianna Abraham, Jasper Ross and Jean Jarvis, and on Sunday, December 4 at Christmas in the Domain. There will also be a lunchtime concert at noon on Wednesday, December 7, at the Havelock North Function Centre (spaces limited).

Tickets at the door.