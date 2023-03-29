Eskdale rail tracks after Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Paul Taylor

KiwiRail has hit a milestone in its Hawke’s Bay cyclone recovery, announcing the reopening of the rail line to Hastings that has been closed since Cyclone Gabrielle hit the region on February 14.

The line between Woodville and Hastings reopens on April 3 and will allow KiwiRail to resume moving freight to and from Hastings and enable most of the distance to Napier Port to be covered by rail.

A temporary rail and container terminal at the Team Global Express freight depot in Hastings will allow import and export cargoes to be trucked to and from Napier Port.

Like many roads, businesses and homes in Hawke’s Bay, the rail network was badly damaged during Cyclone Gabrielle.

KiwiRail chief executive Peter Reidy said the “track teams have been working hard over recent weeks to repair the 130km of damaged rail line, including repairing flood-damaged rail bridges, so it could open to Hastings.”

“The rail network is a crucial part of Hawke’s Bay’s supply chain, with about 350 wagons of goods moved in and out of the region each week. Despite the emergency, cargo has to keep moving, with much of it currently going by road,” Reidy said.

“This line reopening is important as it supports New Zealand’s export economy to have the most efficient and cost-effective means to reach the port and final domestic or international destination.”

With trains running again in April, Reidy is urging communities across southern Hawke’s Bay to be safe and take care around rail lines and crossings.

“Always expect trains at any time, from either direction,” he said.

Napier Port chief executive, Todd Dawson said opening the line is another positive step forward in the region’s recovery efforts.

“Napier Port and other Hawke’s Bay businesses have import and export cargo that flows through to the central and lower North Island. Getting rail back on track is a good result.”

With the new temporary rail and container terminal in Hastings, Dawson estimated 30 return truck trips per day through to Napier would be likely.

“The cyclone has highlighted more than ever the importance of resilient road and rail connections between regions, not only for the movement of people, and transporting goods and supplies for local use, but critical for an export economy like New Zealand,” Dawson said.

He added, “We need to ensure primary sector producers, who earn a significant proportion of the country’s income, have reliable, efficient landside connections to international gateways like Napier Port.

“One of the opportunities we now have is to future-proof and rebuild our transport infrastructure in a way that is planned and coordinated between our regions, with road, rail and ports connected in the most efficient, cost-effective ways.”

Although the line to Hastings is open, it will take time to reopen the 20km stretch between Hastings and Napier Port.

It was badly damaged in the floods, including the Waitangi rail bridge, which lost spans and a number of concrete piers. Repairs are expected to take a number of months.

The Napier-Wairoa section has major damage in Eskdale and up the Esk Valley to Tutira. KiwiRail is still working to assess the damage and is unable to estimate how long it will be to re-establish this connection.