Opener Bailey Wiggins' century ensures Hawke's Bay retain Hawke Cup

Bailey Wiggins tucks one away on the offside during his 107 no. Photo / Paul Taylor

Top performances from Hawke's Bay's openers provide the backbone of their Hawke Cup defence against Hamilton.

Opening bowler Liam Dudding ended with match figures of 8-101 including 5-46 in Hamilton's first innings, in which they scrambled 113 together.

Opening batter Bailey Wiggins then brought Hawke's Bay home on a crystal clear Sunday afternoon in Napier with a superb century, scoring the winning runs with a six.

Hawke's Bay's Todd Watson celebrates bowling Peter Bocock for 9 as Anish Desai looks on. Watson finished with 2-51.

The match had become a more intriguing affair after Hamilton fought back in their second turn at bat.

The visitors had walked out on to Nelson Park 119 in arrears, after Hawke's Bay ran up 232 all out.

Brad Schmulian had top scored with 70 for the home side, with handy contributions from Jonathan Whitley (39), Christian Leopard (35) and Matt Edmondson (27).

Liam Dudding was left on 14 no after his 5-46 in Hamilton's first innings. Jayden Lennox had grabbed a miserly 4 for 15 off 8 overs.

Aside from number four Anish Desai's 45, Hamilton's top order failed to fire in their second innings but middle to lower order batters Jacob Parker (43), Freddy Walker (61) and Josh Brown (53 not out) fought back and gave respectability to the total of 280 all out.

Needing 162 to win, Hawke's Bay were 80/0 at lunch after 26 overs, with Whitley on 26 no and Bailey Wiggins on 47no.

Whitley departed on 35, and Edmondson contributed 13 before falling to Walker.

By this time, the game was won and Schmulian saw out 9 of the 10 balls he faced, as Wiggins performed the last rites at the other end.