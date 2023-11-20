Pony rides in the garden proved a great attraction.

Retired landscape architect Johanna King and engineer husband Andrew recently opened their large and quirky Waipawa garden to the public - and raised more than $6000 to help restore Madge Hunter Park.

A weekend of sunny weather attracted Central Hawke’s Bay garden lovers, their friends and families as well as visitors from as far away as Napier, Wairarapa, Wanganui and Wellington to visit the garden and to support the fundraiser for Madge Hunter Park. The event was ceremoniously declared open by Central Hawke’s Bay Deputy Mayor Kelly Annan, and hundreds took the chance to wander the grounds.

Visitors played chess on the courtyard board.

The organisers, Johanna and Andrew King and Sharron and Doug Hales, created a family focused weekend event, with a garden experience full of fun and activities. The pony rides were a great hit with children and the stalls selling indoor plants, garden plants, vegetable plants and topiary attracted crowds of keen gardeners.

Others made a beeline for the art exhibition in the Art-Haus studio displaying a variety of works by the Ōtāne arts group.

The verandas of the houses sheltered stalls featuring handmade jewellery, decoupage, the Waipawa Lions book stall and wine tasting. The cottage veranda was the setting for a collection of children’s clothing.

Baroque music, played by Jenny and Bob Cross and Rosemary Young wafted through the garden, while people enjoyed picnics on the lawn and others played chess on the courtyard board.

Some visitors came expressly to see the old houses, curious about the cottage and the villa as both are relocated buildings, moved on just six years ago.

The organisers say they are grateful to the stallholders who contributed to the fundraiser and the helpers over the weekend.