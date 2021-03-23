Open day simply the best

Beauty Therapists Caitlin, Fiona Ritchie (owner of Simply Indulgent Skin and Beauty Company) and Kathleen. Photo / Supplied

By Linda Hall

The name of a Taradale beauty salon fits its style perfectly.

Simply Indulgent Skin and Beauty Company has a team of highly professional and dedicated staff led by owner Fiona Ritchie who is an expert at facials.

I felt totally relaxed as Fiona cleansed, nourished and hydrated my skin using beautiful Prologic range of products , leaving my skin feeling soft and pampered.

It was simply suburb and i could tell that Fiona was totally focused on me. We chatted and laughed as she did her magic.

Fiona said their goal was to help clients achieve healthier skin whatever the season.

"Our team is passionate about sharing their knowledge and providing the best treatments and skincare solutions."

This year Simply Indulgent celebrates its ninth year in business in Taradale, next to the Four Square on Lee Rd. Over that time, Fiona has expanded her team, hiring home-grown talent from EIT's beauty therapy courses and collecting a swag of awards along the way.

She is dedicated to giving clients the very best facial treatments, tailored to their specific needs.

Not one to rest on their laurels, the Simply Indulgent team invests in ongoing professional development to upskill and learn about new treatments, and Fiona puts enormous care into selecting the brands that they work with. The result? The best treatments and skincare solutions for the skin.

The salon recently hosted its first skin and wellbeing celebration open afternoon with New Zealand skincare expert and founder of Prologic Skincare, Rachel Robertson, who shared her knowledge and advice, including how to support the skin after a long hot summer, and prep for the cooler seasons ahead.

"We were so lucky to have Rachel at our open day," Fiona said.

"She is one of New Zealand's leading skincare experts. Her range, made in New Zealand, is vegan friendly and full of natural ingredients to support the skin's natural barrier function, resulting in strong, healthy and youthful skin. Prologic places sustainability and ethical processes at the top of its core values, and the brand's visual identity is created right here in Hawke's Bay."

Also at the open day was special guest Leanne Winsor, national sales manager for Dermalogica, who has a wealth of knowledge gained from many years in the skincare industry in New Zealand and the United States.

Both brands are available to purchase at Simply Indulgent.

The open day was combined as a fundraiser for the Napier Family Centre and Fiona said she was absolutely blown away by the generosity of everyone who attended.

"What an awesome VIP event it was. We wanted to recognise our Simply Indulgent clientele who have been so supportive especially over the past year. It was a sell-out event attended by wonderful, generous clients who contributed to the $600-plus donation to the Napier Family Centre.

"We had more than 30 clients and guests including Kerry Henderson, the recently appointed CEO of the Napier Family Centre, Suzanne Stewart their communications manager and Jo-ann Jacobson - executive director/ founder - Dress for Success Hawke's Bay.

"It was a huge success with a number of existing clients and newbies popping in to donate or to learn more about what we do here at Simply Indulgent."

For more information go to simplyindulgent.co.nz