Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Online casino licences threaten community sports funding in Hawke’s Bay

Jack Riddell
By
Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
5 mins to read

New Zealand is now out of recession and Napier Health's in-person overnight care will continue following backlash over proposed cuts. Video / NZ Herald, Getty
  • The Government is auctioning 15 online casino licences, regulating online gambling for the first time.
  • There are fears community and sports funding may decrease as online operators won’t be required to make community returns.
  • Minister Brooke van Velden says community groups should not be dependent on online gambling proceeds for their funding.

Paying to play community and club sports in Hawke’s Bay appears set to become more expensive thanks to a Government shake-up of the gambling market.

The Government is auctioning off 15 online casino licences, as it regulates online gambling for the first time.

Internal Affairs Minister Brooke van Velden said

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today