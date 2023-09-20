Emergency services responded to a house fire in Onekawa on Wednesday afternoon that sent plumes of smoke across the area.

Emergency services responded to a house fire in Onekawa on Wednesday afternoon that sent plumes of smoke across the area.

A witness to a fire at two connected properties in Onekawa said it caused a bang heard at least a kilometre away.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) spokeswoman said three fire trucks responded to multiple reports of a fire in Cottrell Cres, Onekawa at 12.10pm, arriving minutes later to plumes of smoke across the area.

A police spokeswoman confirmed police had blocked off both ends of Venables Ave about 12.30pm.

The FENZ spokeswoman said firefighters were still in attendance bringing the fire under control about 12.45pm.

She said all occupants were accounted for and there were no reports of injuries.

A witness nearby who did not wish to be named said they heard a large bang from about one kilometre away.

They went to check the area because they were concerned for family and friends nearby and arrived to see a plume of smoke.

MORE TO COME