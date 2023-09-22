One seriously injured and lamppost down after car hits pedestrians in Havelock North

One person was taken to hospital in a serious condition after a car hit two pedestrians in Havelock North on Friday.

Emergency services were called to the incident around 1.30pm on Friday at the roundabout near Durham Dr and Te Mata Rd.

Hato Hone St John said teams were notified at 1.29pm of a motor vehicle incident on Te Mata Rd.

“Two ambulances responded to the scene. Our ambulance officers have treated and transported two patients to Hawke’s Bay Hospital – one in a serious condition and another in a minor condition.”

A police spokesperson said three people were reported to have been injured as a result of the incident and a lamppost had come down.

“One of the lampposts is reported to be down, so traffic management remains at the scene.”

The road was still blocked at 3pm on Friday.