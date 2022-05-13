One seriously injured after logging truck rolls 10 metres in Wairoa

One person was seriously injured after a logging truck rolled down a ten metre embankment on a road in the Wairoa district on Friday afternoon. Photo / NZME

One person was seriously injured after a logging truck rolled 10 metres down a bank on a road in the Wairoa district on Friday afternoon.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said fire services were called to the incident on Putere Rd about 12.50pm.

One person was trapped for over an hour as crews from Wairoa arrived in about 40 minutes and needed to cut the victim out in about 40 minutes.

A police spokeswoman said the person was reported to be seriously injured.

The spokeswoman said the person was flown out by rescue helicopter to Hawke's Bay Hospital.