One person in critical condition after vehicle hits fence in Hastings

Emergency services at the scene of the crash on Pakowhai Rd on Thursday afternoon. Photo / Warren Buckland

One person is in a critical condition after a vehicle crashed into a fence along a busy Hastings street.

The Serious Crash Unit were called to the incident which happened about 2.55pm on Pakowhai Rd on Thursday.

“We have assessed and treated one patient who was transported to Hawke’s Bay Hospital in a critical condition,” a St John ambulance spokesperson said.

A police spokesperson said a “vehicle has struck a fence” in the single-vehicle incident and Pakowhai Rd was closed between Fredrick and Duke St (near Bareknuckle BBQ restaurant).

As at 4.05pm, people were still being asked to avoid the area.



