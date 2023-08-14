One person freed after truck rolls near Napier, road blocked

The crash site in Meeanee. Photo / Paul Taylor

The crash site in Meeanee. Photo / Paul Taylor

Firefighters have freed one person after a truck rolled near Napier.

The incident happened just before 1.30pm on Meeanee Rd in Meeanee, at the intersection with Brookfields Rd.

“Motorists are advised of a truck rolling in Napier which has blocked the road,” a police statement read.

“At least one person has moderate injuries.

“A crane will be needed to right the truck, so motorists are asked to take alternate routes.”





A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said firefighters “extricated one person” following the crash.

More to come.