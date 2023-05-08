Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

One lucky Lotto winner in Dannevirke

Leanne Warr
By
Quick Read
Did you buy a Lotto ticket at Dannevirke Four Square? Photo / Leanne Warr

Did you buy a Lotto ticket at Dannevirke Four Square? Photo / Leanne Warr

A Lotto player who bought a ticket at Four Square in Dannevirke struck it lucky with a first-division win.

The winner was one of three, sharing the $1 million prize, with one going to an online player in Auckland, and the other from Whangamata.

Four Square owner Mike Neilson was thrilled for the winner.

“It would make a difference in anyone’s life,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

As of Monday morning, he had no idea who the lucky recipient was.

The shop was located on High Street/State Highway 2 so it was possible the winner was someone who had been passing through, although Neilson said it would be nice if it was a local.

The shop had been fairly lucky with Lotto wins, with a strike first division worth $700,000 going to a winner last year and an Instant Kiwi ticket worth $1 million the year before.

“We’re waiting for the Powerball, then we’ve got the complete set,” Neilson joked.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

He said the shop had some great wins, especially considering Dannevirke’s size.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today