A fleeing vehicle spotted doing burn outs in Napier crashed into another vehicle on Pakowhai Rd near Hastings. Photo / Bevan Conley

One injured, one arrested after Napier to Hastings escape attempt ends in crash

An attempted Hawke’s Bay cross-city escape from police was thwarted when a fleeing driver crashed into another vehicle.

A police spokesperson said they spotted a vehicle doing burnouts near Carlyle St near Napier’s CBD on late Tuesday morning.

A police car signalled for the vehicle to stop, but the driver “fled at high speed”.

Due to the vehicle’s speed, a police spokesperson said they did not pursue it, but had staff monitor it through CCTV and traffic cameras around Napier.

Travelling at speed, the vehicle headed south towards Hastings before crashing into another vehicle near the intersection of Pakowhai Rd and Farndon Rd.