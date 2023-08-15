Police spoke with several people and took one person into custody. Photo / James Pocock

One person has been arrested after what is believed to be a fight in Napier’s city centre today.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to Emerson St shortly after 1pm.

She said the number of people involved was unclear from the reports, but no injuries were reported.

The police response was still unfolding as of 1.45pm, but the spokeswoman said one person had been taken into custody.

Several police officers were seen talking to some men and women, including two people wearing red head coverings, at the intersection of Dalton and Emerson Sts.

A witness, who declined to be named, said a group of young men and women assaulted “a couple of boys” after hemming them in on Emerson St.

She said she saw some of the group take the boys inside to an upstairs premises.

The witness praised the police for their quick response.

- More to come