A new children’s playground has been established by the Napier City Council in a park developed from a quarry site purchased almost a century ago.

Napier City Council Ahuriri Ward councillor Hayley Browne, accompanied by Napier youth councillor Zahra Jawad Mohamad Abdullah, performs the official duties at the opening of the new Gleeson Park playground off Faraday St, Napier. Photo / Supplied

Gleeson Park is off Faraday St, a short distance from the Napier CBD, and the playground was opened on Wednesday with the official duties performed by city council Ahuriri ward member Hayley Browne.

Its latest transformation includes a top-of-the-line carousel, sponsored by the Freemasons NZ Charity, and accessible equipment such as a wheelchair-friendly trampoline.

The playground was quickly put to good use by the children of the area. Photo / Supplied

The council says feedback from the local community and the name Mataruahou inspired the design.

Improvements have also been made to steps behind the playground leading to Hooker Ave, and a new retaining wall added to the eastern end of the park.