What followed was some of the hardest-fought women’s club football Hawke’s Bay has seen in years, judging by the reaction of those on the sidelines.
Before the match-up of daughters and mums – there were of course 14 others on the pitch as well – the two women’s Division 2 teams were almost neck-and-neck on the table, with the daughters sitting one point ahead.
It was all left out on the pitch on Sunday, June 8, when the sides met at the club’s home ground at Guthrie Park.
Scores were settled in a bid to find out which is better in football - youthful exuberance or methodical experience.