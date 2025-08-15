Kayla “Kay.os” Mitchell (L) and her sister Phoebe "Phearless" Mitchell, both in white, compete at the Junior Roller Derby World Cup in Brisbane.
Some sisters are at each other’s necks, but a pair from Woodford House know they have each other’s backs on the roller derby track.
Kayla Mitchell aka “Kay.os”, 17, and Phoebe Mitchell aka “Phearless”, 16, have returned to Hawke’s Bay after representing New Zealand in the female division at theJunior Roller Derby World Cup in Brisbane.
The sisters were joined by fellow Hawke’s Bay roller kids Chloe Wilson aka “Scarface Claw”, Jane Skyrme aka “Whiskers”, and Kya Boerman aka “Dynamite”.
Roller derby features two teams of five skaters, with one jammer (point scorer) and four blockers.