Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

On The Up: Woodford House sisters shine at Junior Roller Derby World Cup

Jack Riddell
By
Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

Kayla “Kay.os” Mitchell (L) and her sister Phoebe "Phearless" Mitchell, both in white, compete at the Junior Roller Derby World Cup in Brisbane.

Kayla “Kay.os” Mitchell (L) and her sister Phoebe "Phearless" Mitchell, both in white, compete at the Junior Roller Derby World Cup in Brisbane.

Some sisters are at each other’s necks, but a pair from Woodford House know they have each other’s backs on the roller derby track.

Kayla Mitchell aka “Kay.os”, 17, and Phoebe Mitchell aka “Phearless”, 16, have returned to Hawke’s Bay after representing New Zealand in the female division at the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save