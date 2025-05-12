“People come for all sorts of reasons,” organiser Pip Thompson told Hawke’s Bay Today.

“There are business connections, different people from different businesses that come on the walks ... But it’s also a way of encouraging people to get off their chairs at lunchtime and look after their health and wellbeing and utilise our beautiful city to walk around.”

The idea, Thompson admits with a laugh, started partly as a personal will.

“I created that probably as an excuse for me to go for a walk as well, because I love walking, and I just thought it would appeal to people that might like to join me,” she said.

“As an organisation, we’re here to support the business growth of our CBD. But we’re also interested in helping people stay healthy in the workplace.”

The event runs rain or shine – literally.

“The week before, it was pouring with rain and really windy, and we still went out. It was a way of us doing a bit of window shopping and noticing what new shops were out there,” Thompson said.

Pip Thompson of NCBI started Lunch Time Loops to turn networking into something active, enjoyable, and accessible for all. Photo / Rafaella Melo

Regular legal executive Lizzie Sayer says it’s a non-negotiable midweek ritual and that she just grabs her coat and umbrella if it’s wet.

“I love getting out in the community and making an excuse to myself to get outside at lunchtime and enjoy the beautiful Marine Pde that Napier offers, keeping active, and meeting new people.”

Businesswoman Kathryn McGarvey sees this as an opportunity to connect.

“I’ve got a business called Nosey HQ ... as I work for myself and by myself, that is a chance to get out, get some exercise in the middle of the day, have a chat with people, and break up the day,” she said.

“I’ve been coming most weeks since they started, and I’ve met pretty much everybody who’s come on the walk ... It’s been really nice to expand the number of people.”

This week, McGarvey brought along first-time walker Stephanie Leveau, an organisational development consultant.

They had a meeting scheduled for 12.30pm, and McGarvey invited Leveau to come earlier for the walk.

“Now, I can feel my heart pumping,” Leveau said between laughs.

“But I really enjoyed it. I will definitely be back, and it’s nice to connect with other people, especially if you haven’t had anybody to talk to earlier in the morning.”

Kathryn McGarvey (left) invited Stephanie Leveau (right) to join the loop for the first time. Photo / Rafaella Melo

The conversations can flow naturally, and go deep.

As this reporter discovered - one moment you are talking about your job, the next about the last time you cried in front of someone.

Napier City Council staff are also lacing up their walking shoes.

Operational manager Bevan Trotman joined the group for the first time on Wednesday.

“It’s an opportunity to get out of the office and stretch your legs.”

Economic development manager Bill Roberts also made his debut and already plans to become a regular.

Economic development manager Bill Roberts plans to make Lunch Time Loops a regular habit, combining fresh air with new connections. Photo / Rafaella Melo

He said traditional networking can feel a bit formal, but a “netwalk” helps to set a more relaxed tone.

“It’s great because you can hang out with like-minded people and even get some business done.”