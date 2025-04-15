The couple raised $40,912 for KidsCan, contributing to a national total of $460,240 as of this story.

The money will help provide essential food, clothing, and health products to children across New Zealand, including support for the 110 schools and early childhood centres that KidsCan partners with in Hawke’s Bay.

The event challenges participants to rally donations for KidsCan while navigating everything from wild West Coast weather to tight convoy schedules and, in the McNabbs’ case, the occasional marital negotiation over driving duties.

“Vaughan did most of the driving,” Erin said.

“But when he got a headache, I drove for about a day and a half in the South Island. It was cool.”

Married for 40 years, they joked about surviving the extra challenge of 336 hours together in a small car.

The pair started fundraising in September after securing their spot in the sold-out event.

“We didn’t realise how big this was going to get for our region, in Wairoa,” Vaughan said.

A fitting moment on a colourful journey: The red Mini under a rainbow during the Pork Pie Charity Run.

Their Mini, emblazoned with sponsor logos, drew attention all the way down the country.

But it wasn’t just the car that stood out. Their energy and community efforts earned them the “Spirit of the Event” award.

KidsCan’s CEO Julie Chapman said Vaughan and Erin reflected the ethos of the run.

“They threw themselves into fundraising, with raffles, barbeques, and sponsorship, and took time to visit local schools with their Mini.”

The Wairoa couple were awarded the “Spirit of the Event” at the Pork Pie Charity Run prizegiving ceremony.

The pair documented the journey on Facebook and were known for their enthusiastic updates from roadside radio interviews to unexpected pikelet-making pit stops in strangers’ kitchens on the West Coast.

“The camaraderie on the trip was incredible,” Vaughan said.

Back home in Wairoa, the community had a welcome party for them on Sunday afternoon.

“We are a struggling little community, but we’re a wonderful community,” Erin said.