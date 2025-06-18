“I wasn’t able to attend my school ball, and I guess that is close to home, because I wasn’t able to afford it.”

Now aged 33, Ward owns Belle Collective on Cook St in Waipukurau.

Her mission is to help ease the cost that comes with attending a ball for parents and provide an in-person try-on experience.

Belle Ward, owner of Belle Collective in Waipukurau, is giving away free ball dresses and suits.

“We are already paying enough as it is in today’s day and age, so I wanted to lighten the load for parents and ease the burden of finding those dresses or suits.”

Ward said she encouraged customers and clients to bring in old dresses and ball gowns they weren’t using and formed her own Belle Collective collection.

“We have received so many dresses and suits, shoes, jewellery, it’s been amazing.”

Ward said her shop was filled with donations of dresses that ranged from size six to 22 in all shapes and styles, along with elegant suits ready for their new owners.

“There is something that caters to every sort of fashion sense.

“These dresses are top-quality, gorgeous garments that somebody has loved and adored, and it’s served the purpose of having that night out where they can let their hair down and enjoy themselves.”

She hoped people wouldn’t be discouraged by the knowledge the items were pre-loved.

“Yes, it’s second-hand and yes, it has been worn by somebody else, but these items have been donated and chosen from somebody to say ‘I want somebody else to have this experience in this dress or suit that provided me so much happiness’.”

Her motto for the initiative was “if they like it and it fits, then they take it”.

She said the launch on Friday meant she had many keen shoppers in store on Saturday who tried on the items and walked away with an outfit.

“It’s been good to have mothers and daughters coming in and trying on dresses together and having a great time and walking out with a beautiful dress.”

Ward’s store typically operates under a consignment model, meaning she sells items on behalf of others. She also has a thrift space for donated goods.

“Our consignments are designer high-end labels or exceptional-quality vintage items.”

She said she wanted to provide life for items sitting folded in drawers or in the back of closets and cupboards that went unused and were eventually forgotten about.

“For me, it’s trying to promote [that] if you have got something sitting there, there is a way, if you’re not going to use it, that somebody else would love it and you can also get something back.”

She said people nowadays often bought clothes online that didn’t always come as expected.

“That stuff arrives and it doesn’t fit, and it is sad to get rid of that item because you paid enough for it.”

Ward said it was great to be able to provide an outlet where everyone involved won.

She said she wanted to continue with the Belle of the Ball initiative and planned to make it bigger and better for 2026.

Already, she has had other small businesses offer their services and expertise for next year, including a skincare specialist and hairstylist.

Ward said she is still accepting donations of dresses and suits and would store any that didn’t get claimed.

Michaela Gower joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2023 and is based out of the Hastings newsroom. She covers Dannevirke and Hawke’s Bay news and loves sharing stories about farming and rural communities.