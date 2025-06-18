Ward said she encouraged customers and clients to bring in old dresses and ball gowns they weren’t using and formed her own Belle Collective collection.
“We have received so many dresses and suits, shoes, jewellery, it’s been amazing.”
Ward said her shop was filled with donations of dresses that ranged from size six to 22 in all shapes and styles, along with elegant suits ready for their new owners.
“There is something that caters to every sort of fashion sense.
“These dresses are top-quality, gorgeous garments that somebody has loved and adored, and it’s served the purpose of having that night out where they can let their hair down and enjoy themselves.”
She hoped people wouldn’t be discouraged by the knowledge the items were pre-loved.
“Yes, it’s second-hand and yes, it has been worn by somebody else, but these items have been donated and chosen from somebody to say ‘I want somebody else to have this experience in this dress or suit that provided me so much happiness’.”
Her motto for the initiative was “if they like it and it fits, then they take it”.
She said the launch on Friday meant she had many keen shoppers in store on Saturday who tried on the items and walked away with an outfit.
“It’s been good to have mothers and daughters coming in and trying on dresses together and having a great time and walking out with a beautiful dress.”