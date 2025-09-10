These days he looks back on the traumatic moment as the unlikely spark for a programme that has now inspired nearly 40,000 young Kiwis across New Zealand.
“It was an enormously difficult time to go through in my life. And of course, I barely survived,” Pike said.
He lost his leg after the crater lake burst, sending a lahar rushing down the mountainside, crushing him.
“But you’ve got to take the good from the bad ... if it wasn’t for that, there’d be no William Pike Challenge and there wouldn’t have been those positive outcomes for so many young people. So ironically, I owe a lot to that traumatic time in my life.”
The challenge, which asks students to complete outdoor activities, 20 hours of community service and 20 hours of a personal passion project over a year-long journey, is now running in 122 schools nationwide.
At Havelock North Intermediate (HNI), about 100 Year 8 students take part each year.
“We had an amazing time with our first 31 students in the pilot scheme,” she said.
“They might only be 12 or 13 years old, but they learn they can make a meaningful contribution and be part of our community and make a difference.”
Bassett said the programme has impacted not only the students, but parents and teachers as well.
“We take the students out of their comfort zone and get them to try something new ... but I get lots out of it too,” she said.
“It’s actually pushed me out of my comfort zone. It encouraged me to do study, to apply for things that I never would have. I had two trips to South Korea last year teaching English, which I probably wouldn’t have done if I wasn’t involved with the William Pike challenge.”
One of this year’s participants, 13-year-old Hugo Joll, says the challenges have taught him resilience.
He spent the year having a go with high ropes, and helping out with community services – including at the Hawke’s Bay Marathon – as well as discovering new passion projects like pasta making and hockey.
“I’ve had to show resilience the whole time, whether it was rolling out pasta for my passion project or getting through high ropes,” he said.
“The biggest lesson is never give up, embrace the struggle and face your fears. Don’t let it get you down. Just keep going and eventually you’ll get there.”
Phoebe Pearson said the challenge has tested her in ways she never imagined.