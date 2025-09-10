The challenge, which asks students to complete outdoor activities, 20 hours of community service and 20 hours of a personal passion project over a year-long journey, is now running in 122 schools nationwide.

At Havelock North Intermediate (HNI), about 100 Year 8 students take part each year.

William Pike at Havelock North Intermediate, marking 10 years of the William Pike Challenge with students behind him. Photo / Rafaella Melo

It was teacher Jane Bassett who first brought the challenge to Hawke’s Bay a decade ago.

“We had an amazing time with our first 31 students in the pilot scheme,” she said.

“They might only be 12 or 13 years old, but they learn they can make a meaningful contribution and be part of our community and make a difference.”

Bassett said the programme has impacted not only the students, but parents and teachers as well.

“We take the students out of their comfort zone and get them to try something new ... but I get lots out of it too,” she said.

“It’s actually pushed me out of my comfort zone. It encouraged me to do study, to apply for things that I never would have. I had two trips to South Korea last year teaching English, which I probably wouldn’t have done if I wasn’t involved with the William Pike challenge.”

Jane Bassett introduced the William Pike Challenge to Havelock North Intermediate a decade ago. Photo / Rafaella Melo

One of this year’s participants, 13-year-old Hugo Joll, says the challenges have taught him resilience.

He spent the year having a go with high ropes, and helping out with community services – including at the Hawke’s Bay Marathon – as well as discovering new passion projects like pasta making and hockey.

“I’ve had to show resilience the whole time, whether it was rolling out pasta for my passion project or getting through high ropes,” he said.

“The biggest lesson is never give up, embrace the struggle and face your fears. Don’t let it get you down. Just keep going and eventually you’ll get there.”

Student Hugo Joll, 13, ran in the Hawke’s Bay Marathon as part of his community service hours for the William Pike Challenge.

Phoebe Pearson said the challenge has tested her in ways she never imagined.

“When I first started the William Pike journey, I was told it was going to push us to the top of our ability, this is just too true.”

After injuring her knee, she had to give up running.

“That was especially tough ... I decided to do crocheting instead and have had lots of fun creating stuff with that.”

Having experienced “memorable moments” over the year, through the Tough Guy and Gal challenge, high ropes and community service, Pearson says it’s made the school year unforgettable.