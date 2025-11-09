“What made me interested was travelling to competitions, friends and if you get really good you can go to international competitions,” Daniel told Hawke’s Bay Today.

“Table tennis can be a very fast sport which makes it exciting. I love trying out new shots and spins.”

Daniel Wood, 12, is the youngest ever A-Grade Men’s Champion in the 60-year history of the Hawke’s Bay Residentials.

His father, Murray Wood, says Daniel’s determination sets him apart.

“Dan just kept getting better and better and beating everyone.”

With guidance from coaches Jean-Philippe Ehret, Marcus Matena, and Philip Kenny, Daniel now trains up to nine hours a week, though he says it’s “not enough”.

Daniel and his coaches Marcus Matena, left, Jean-Phillipe Ehret, and Philip Kenny.

The young athlete’s success isn’t limited to table tennis.

He’s also been CHB Under-13 Tennis Champion for two consecutive years and an MVP football player for the Wanderers Football Club.

“Dan has been able to succeed in whatever he has set his mind to: football, chess, maths, athletics, tennis, handball, arm wrestling,” Murray said.

“He is competitive and has a strong desire to win.”

Still, it’s behind the tennis table that Daniel stands out, as he enjoys the challenge of the “faster” pace.

“Sometimes he has needed to get up to seven points in a row to win - and did it - at competition level,” Murray said.

Daniel’s talent seems to run in the bloodline. His maternal grandfather was a successful table tennis player in Saudi Arabia, winning several competitions during his time there.

At home in Central Hawke’s Bay, it’s not unusual to find the paddles out after dinner.

“We all enjoy playing, but Mum and Dad aren’t as good as the boys would like,” Murray says.

“We used to play together regularly but now the boys are too good.”

For Daniel, it’s all about reaching the next level.

“I just want to train more and get better,” Daniel says.

“I would like to see how far I can go with table tennis.”