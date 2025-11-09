Advertisement
Hawkes Bay Today

On The Up: 12-year-old smashes records to become Hawke’s Bay’s youngest A Grade table tennis champion

Rafaella Melo
Reporter·Hawkes Bay Today·
2 mins to read

Hawke’s Bay brothers Daniel and Kaleb Wood show off their growing collection of medals and trophies after a standout season on the table tennis circuit.

Table tennis player prodigy Daniel Wood is proving age is just a number.

At only 12, the Central Hawke’s Bay student has smashed expectations - and grown-up opponents - winning the A Grade Men’s title at the Hawke’s Bay Residentials.

He is the youngest in the event’s 60-year history.

