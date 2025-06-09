“When you think ‘I’m glad I’m not at work’ just think ... there is going to be a lineman working out there in that weather.”

Unison lines field leader Hamish Weir said he has worked in the worst weather conditions to restore power across Hawke's Bay. Photo / Michaela Gower

Weir has worked in the industry for more than 15 years, connecting communities from as far north as Pūtōrino to Waipawa and the Kaweka area. The inspiration to do so came when he was a teenager.

He said trees were by far the biggest hazard and most common cause of power outages.

This proved to be true after high winds knocked power out over King’s Birthday weekend in parts of Hawke’s Bay.

Weir said as everyone else relaxed into their extended break, Friday evening turned hectic as calls came in that the power was out.

He said that was the start of the busiest time since Cyclone Gabrielle and “extra guys” had to be called in to help.

“I don’t want to say it was like Gabrielle, but it was definitely the most we have worked since Gabrielle, with downed lines and guys getting guys out to work.”

Weir said he was sent to Patoka on Saturday to “fault find” and discovered gum trees were the cause of an outage on Waihau Rd.

As the wind was still quite strong and he was alone, safety became his number one priority.

Hamish Weir said the inspiration to work in power came as a teenager. Photo / Michaela Gower

“I found big gum trees down on Waihau Rd, and while I was there, I had five or six other big gum trees falling around me.

He said they needed to let the wind die down, so the work could be carried out safely.

Weir said Mangatutu Station was left without power for two and a half days, and required a helicopter from Gisborne to fly in on Sunday and hang a new line across a steep gully.

He said the crews all worked extremely hard and maxed out their 16-hour work periods with 10-hour breaks in between throughout the weekend to restore power to impacted customers.

“We don’t put anyone on the back burner, we try and get to everyone.”

He said the Unison control room had kept a close eye on the weather in the lead up and was aware that there would be high winds as was typical when any wild weather approached.

“We had extra crews and available and extra faultmen ... so we were ready to go.”

He said if any member of the public came across downed powerlines, it was important to stay in the car, treat them as live, and report to Unison immediately.

